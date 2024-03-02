Kieron Pollard Poses With SRK, Ranveer Singh at Anant-Radhika’s Pre Wedding Festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 : Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday shared a string of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Pollard dropped the post which he captioned, "#onceinalifetimeexperience really and truly blessed to be apart of greatness."

In the pictures, Pollard could be seen posing with his wife Jenna. Another picture features, Pollard and Jenna posing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the gala event. In one of the pictures, the former IPL champion is seen striking a pose with actor Ranveer Singh Pollard opted for a dark blue tuxedo over white shirt and black pants, while Jenna looked beautiful in a black shimmery dress.

The three day pre-wedding festivities began on Friday. Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show. Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media. From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

