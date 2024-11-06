Kiki Hakansson, First-Ever Miss World, Winner Passes Away at 95

Kiki Håkansson, the Swedish beauty queen who made history as the first-ever Miss World, has passed away at the age of 95. Håkansson's victory at the inaugural Miss World pageant in 1951 not only earned her global fame but also marked a significant moment in the history of international beauty competitions.

After her historic win, Håkansson went on to enjoy a successful career in modeling and television, making appearances in numerous international magazines and public events. She died in her sleep on Monday, November 4, at her home in California. Her family confirmed that she "went peacefully, comfortably, and well taken care of."The announcement was made through the official Miss World Instagram account.

Held on July 29, 1951, at the Lyceum Ballroom, the pageant was initially conceived as a one-time event tied to the Festival of Britain. However, the contest went on to become a global institution, and Kiki's victory marked the beginning of the Miss World legacy. Julia Morley, Chairwoman of Miss World, shared her personal thoughts, saying, "Kiki was a true pioneer, and it was therefore fitting that Kiki would have her place in history as the first Miss World." Morley continued, "We will continue through eternity to celebrate the memory of the first ever Miss World, Kerstin (Kiki) Hakansson, who is forever in our hearts."