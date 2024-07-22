Kim Cattrall confirms no return as Samantha Jones for 'And Just Like That...' season 3

Washington [US], July 22 : Kim Cattrall has officially put to rest any hopes of reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming third season of HBO Max's revival series, 'And Just Like That...'.

Despite a cameo appearance in the season 2 finale last year, the actress confirmed she will not be returning to the iconic role that defined her career on 'Sex and the City', according to Deadline.

Speculation arose earlier this month after a report obtained by Deadline hinted at negotiations for Cattrall's return in season 3.

Responding to the rumours, Cattrall took to social media to kindly set the record straight. "Aw that's so kind but I'm not," she clarified, addressing the hopes of fans expecting her comeback.

Known for her portrayal of the sexually empowered publicist Samantha Jones throughout the original show's six-season run from 1998 to 2004, as well as in subsequent feature films, Cattrall's absence from the revival series has been a topic of discussion since its inception in 2021.

Cattrall's decision not to return to the series alongside co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis was rooted in previous behind-the-scenes differences, which she has candidly discussed in various interviews over the years.

Despite this, fans were treated to a brief yet impactful cameo by Samantha in the season 2 finale last August.

The scene, orchestrated without Parker and Cattrall being physically present together, demonstrated the enduring allure of Samantha Jones within the narrative of 'And Just Like That...'.

During an earlier interview reported by Deadline, Cattrall hinted at the creative negotiations that took place for her cameo, emphasising her desire to maintain Samantha's iconic style.

"If I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style," she remarked, highlighting the importance of collaborating with the original show's costume designer, Pat Field.

While Field's commitments to other projects like 'Emily in Paris' prevented her direct involvement, Cattrall expressed satisfaction with Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who have taken over costume design duties for the revival.

Season 3 of 'And Just Like That...' is in production in New York City and is slated for release in 2025.

