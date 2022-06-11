Kim Cattrall to star as Makeup Mogul in Netflix drama series 'Glamorous'

Kim Cattrall was the epitome of glamour for many 'Sex and the City' fans. Cattrall's next television project will be 'Glamorous,' a Netflix comedy in which she will play a beauty mogul.

According to Variety, the narrative of Marco Mejia (played by actress, singer, and YouTuber Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person who goes to work for Cattrall's cosmetics queen Madolyn Addison, is told in 'Glamorous,' which was originally scheduled as a pilot at The CW in 2019. Marco's first job gives him the opportunity to find out what he wants out of life and what it means to be queer.

The show has been taken up by Netflix for a 10-episode run. Beginning in 2019, the project will be shot in Toronto.

Jordon Nardino wrote and executive produced "Glamorous," which also features Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The film will be produced by CBS Studios.

Cattrall co-stars as a rich New Orleans grandmother in Peacock's revived 'Queer as Folk' and played the narrator Sophie in Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father' in 2021. She will next be featured in Robert De Niro's Lionsgate movie 'About My Father', as reported by Variety.

Cattrall was nominated for five Emmys for her culturally groundbreaking portrayal of Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City,' but she retired the character after passing on the script for the third film in 2017 -- prompting Michael Patrick King to reimagine the franchise without Cattrall in HBO Max's 'And Just Like That.'

"Knowing when enough is enough is a profound knowledge," Cattrall told Variety in May. "I also didn't want to jeopardise the show's value to me." The path ahead appeared to be clear."

( With inputs from ANI )

