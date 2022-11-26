Kim feels violated as Kanye let out her explicit images to former employees

Los Angeles, Nov 26 Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed nude photos of her to former employees.

'The Kardash' star is "looking into" the claims as she felt "disgusted" by it, reports Aceshowbiz. "She feels violated and terrified," a source told the Us Weekly. The SKIMS founder, who was married to Ye for six years before splitting in last February, is reportedly trying to "confirm" the allegations.

According to Us Weekly, the insider claimed that the mom of four "wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details."

The source added that the scandal is "just another bombshell about Kanye" and the 42-year-old cosmetics mogul "continues to wonder what will drop next" when it comes to the 'Donda' artiste.

