Kim Kardashian Loses Over Half a Million Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Diss Track

Taylor Swift recently dropped her new album The Tortured Poets Department which created buzz on social media. It is said that Taylor Swift's new song thanK you aIMee in The Tortured Poets Department is referred to Kim Kardashian. The reality star lost over 500,000 followers on Instagram since Friday, with some users even commenting on the song and its lyrics in her recent posts. Before album dropped Kim had around 364.3million followers after that count dropped to 363.8 million.

Fight between two stars Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian began in 2016, when reality star defended her ex-husband Kanye west after American singer denounced the lyrics of his song "Famous." Kim released clips of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye, which made it seem like Taylor had given the song her blessing.

However, in 2020, it was revealed that Taylor never heard the lyric referring to her as a "bitch" in the leaked call. This led to a backlash against Taylor, who discussed the incident in her 2023 Person of the Year interview with Time magazine. She mentioned that her career suffered as a result of the manipulated framing and the illegally recorded phone call, which Kim altered and made public.

As a result, Kim is facing renewed backlash, with her Instagram comments flooded with snake emojis, Reputation quotes, and Swift-related GIFs. The snakes symbolize the beginning of the feud, as Kim's tweet on National Snake Day in 2016 prompted Swift's fans to inundate Taylor's social media with snake emojis. Taylor's album Reputation, released in 2017, was influenced by the feud and featured a snake emblem on the album cover. Despite the controversy, Taylor has managed to rebuild her career and reputation.