Mumbai, April 23 Actress Nargis Fakhri, who recently featured in the streaming series 'Tatlubaaz', confessed to being a water baby.

She shared her first experience with clamming.

The actress expressed her fondness for engaging in various water-based activities like sailing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and jet skiing.

Nargis revealed that her preferred way of spending vacation or leisure time involves sitting on the deck, gazing at the water, and relishing tranquillity.

The actress also recounted her unsuccessful first attempt at scuba diving, admitting that she was overwhelmed and panicked upon encountering numerous underwater creatures.

Talking about her "super fun" clamming experience, Nargis said: "I did it for the first time in Abu Dhabi. You get off your boat and onto the sandbars. The water is just above your knee."

The actress added: "You have to dig in the sand for clams. I went home with the fresh catch and made pasta with the clams."

