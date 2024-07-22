Kim Kardashian shares video of Khloe snapping her bodysuit

Los Angeles, July 22 Reality television star Kim Kardashian took help from her sister Khloe Kardashian, and the hilarity of the moment couldn't be ignored.

Kim shared a video on her Instagram stories showing her younger sister Khloe, 40, helping snap a black bodysuit into place while she stood with her pants pulled down, reports 'People' magazine.

She humorously captioned the post: "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

In the clip, Kim filmed herself in a bathroom mirror as Khloe crouched at her waist, trying to fasten the bodysuit's snaps located underneath her pants but struggling to do so.

"This is literally what sisters do," Kim joked in the video.

"I can't snap my bodysuit," she added.

According to 'People', the two sisters chatted and laughed together as Khloe continued working on Kim's snaps.

"This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," mom-of-two Khloe chimed in.

"When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'"

"There's one," the Good American founder continued, finally managing to close one snap, adding a playful expletive.

Last month, Kim also celebrated Khloe's 40th birthday with a massive party and showed off some of her dance moves for her Instagram followers.

On June 30, Kim shared numerous clips of her time at Khloe's birthday bash the night before, including a video of herself performing some dance lifts.

