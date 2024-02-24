Kim Seokjin To Discharge From Military Just Before BTS Anniversary - Find Out V, JK, Jimin, Suga, and J-Hope's Dates

In early December 2022, BTS eldest member Jin began his military service, and JK and Jimin were the last ones to enlist. Currently, all seven members are fulfilling their mandatory military duties on South Korea's borders, except for Suga, who is in social service due to a shoulder injury. Even before their enlistment, fans, also known as Armies, eagerly anticipated their discharge dates, marking the countdown.

The eldest BTS member, Jin, is set to return on June 12, just a days before BTS's debut anniversary. Following him is Jung Hoseok, known as Sunshine, who will complete his service by October 17, 2024. Meanwhile, Suga, aka Min Yoongi, serving in the social sector, is slated for discharge on June 21, 2025. Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V) enlisted on December 11, 2023. RM's discharge is scheduled for June 6, 2025, with V expected to return on the same day. Additionally, Jimin and Jungkook began their service on December 12, 2023, likely to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

Fans online shared their excitement, with one writing, "We're nearing your discharge date~♡ Here's to another year of us staying strong and bulletproof until 2025." RM previously mentioned on Weverses, "What I'm contemplating now is, during my solo projects, it feels like a journey back to where I belong, with BTS and ARMY. So, all these solo endeavors are part of a crucial chapter two journey. It's a path leading back home safely, reuniting in 2025."