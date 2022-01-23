Kim Sharma shares bikini photos from Bahamas vacation with Leander Paes

Kim Sharma celebrated her birthday on Friday on the serene beaches of The Bahamas with her boyfriend Leander Paes. The actor shared photos of herself sitting on a sandy beach in The Bahamas, where she can be seen with her back to the camera, basking in the sun. In the second picture, Kim has raised her arms, and made victory signs. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42,” she captioned the post. She credited the photo to her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes. However, he did not feature in the photos.

Leander also took to his Instagram, wishing Kim a happy birthday, sharing a few pictures of the two of them. Two of the pictures in the post show Kim and Leander gazing into each other’s eyes while another is of Kim from the couple’s recent visit to a Disney theme park in the US. “Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you,” Leander captioned the post. The du have been dating for quite some time now and they are often spotted together enjoying dinner and holiday.Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mohabbatein. Earlier, she dated cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Harshvardhan Rane. Leander Paes, on the other hand, is a renowned tennis player. He was recently seen in his docu-drama, Break Point, with Mahesh Bhupathi.