Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons tie the knot in Jamaica

Los Angeles, July 9 Kirsten Dunst, known for her work in 'Spiderman' (2002) and most recently in Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog', has married her partner for six years (and co-star) Jesse Plemons ('Breaking Bad', 'Black Mirror') in Jamaica after six years of togetherness.

The couple started dating in 2016 after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX's 'Fargo'; they got engaged the following year, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Further details about the nuptials are awaited by the pair, who share sons Ennis, 4, and James, 14 months.

In February, Dunst told Los Angeles Times about the couple's hope to soon make things official.

The interview celebrated the two stars earning their first Oscar nominations, both for supporting roles in Jane Campion's Netflix Western film 'The Power of the Dog'.

"We call each other husband and wife," Dunst, 40, said at the time.

"But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. There was Covid, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier, the actress said she hoped to work with Plemons, 34, again in the near future, "We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project."

"He's my favourite actor to work with."

