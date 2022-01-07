Kirti Kulhari opens up about how she was styled for 'Human'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Kirti Kulhari says it was a wholesome journey playing the character of Dr. Saira Sabharwal in the upcoming web series, 'Human', which will air on January 14.

Kirti says: "What a wholesome journey it has been playing Dr.Saira Sabharwal. Her character is layered and I love how the styling of the character resonates with the person she is. She has a style quotient which is very strong and can never go unnoticed." Kirti is known for her work in movies such as 'Shaitaan', 'Pink' and web series, 'Four More Shots Please' among many others.

In 'Human', she will be donning the role of a doctor and a lot of attention is made to make her style statement different in a way to give her a distinguished identity in the show.

The actress shares further about her character Dr Saira's wardrobe and looks. "Saira had a very interesting style quotient for sure. She has a beautiful hand-picked collection of saris. She is someone who enjoys wearing Indian as much as she enjoys wearing western clothes."

Kirti refers to the stylist of this show, Radhika Mehra and says that she has done her job in an incredible way. "Radhika, our stylist, has done a remarkable job with the styling. The directors and the entire team put Saira in a very interesting manner in terms of her external appearances. Her look almost has a very international touch to it."

"While I loved getting into the skin of Dr. Saira Sabharwal, playing one of the most complex characters ever, I can't wait for people to know more about her once the show releases. What you see in the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg," said the actress.

Radhika, who is also a stylist on the show, throws more light on Kirti's style in 'Human'. She says: "Saira's character is not just a quintessential Bhopal girl. She has exposure to the outside world. She wears what she wants and carries it with confidence.

"You see a lot of small hints of Indian prints, slight bohemian touch in her styling. We've given her shirts with small floral Indian prints that she wears with very smartly cut trousers. Her hair and makeup are also subtle yet she stands out."

Kirti, Shefali Shah starrer medical thriller series "Human" is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee, 'Human' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

After Human, the actress will next be seen in a feature film 'Nayeka' and 'Four More Shots Please' Season 3.

