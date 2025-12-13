Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma Starrer Earns Rs 1.85 Crore on Opening Day

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma’s comedy film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ hit theatres on December 12, 2025. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore net on its opening day. The overall Hindi occupancy for the film was 16.45 per cent. Morning shows recorded 5.91 per cent occupancy. Afternoon screenings reached 13.90 per cent. Evening shows saw 17.21 per cent and night shows registered 28.77 per cent.

The film is directed and written by Anukalp Goswami. The cast includes Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, Asrani and Sushant Singh.

‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ follows a man who ends up married to three women from different religions, creating comic situations. The film continues to entertain audiences with situational comedy and light-hearted drama.