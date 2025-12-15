Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: How Much Did Kapil Sharma’s Starrer Earn on the Opening Weekend? Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma’s comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has managed to hold its ground at the box office despite competition from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar. The movie collected Rs 1.85 crore on its opening day and Rs 2.50 crore on the second day. On day three, the film made Rs 2.85 crore nett. The total collection for the first three days stands at Rs 7.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Hindi occupancy for Sunday, December 14, 2025, was 40.27 per cent. Morning shows registered 9.45 per cent, afternoon shows 41.07 per cent, evening shows 59.70 per cent, and night shows 50.87 per cent occupancy.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma as Mohan, a man married to three women belonging to different religions. Hira Warina plays his love interest, Tridha Choudhury essays his Hindu wife Meera, Ayesha Khan portrays his Muslim wife Ruhi, and Parul Gulati is his Christian wife Jenny. The film also features Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh in supporting roles.

The film is directed and written by Anukalp Goswami. It is the second installment of the 2019 comedy hit and blends humour with a chaotic crime twist.