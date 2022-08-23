Kishore Bhanushali lost many acting projects because of his resemblance to Dev Anand

Mumbai, Aug 23 Kishore Bhanushali, who's a lookalike of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand, says that he had to struggle a lot for getting opportunities in the entertainment industry because of his resemblance to the late actor.

The actor is currently seen as Commissioner Resham Pal Singh in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'.

He says: "I had to struggle to get work. Many people will not believe it, but I lost many acting opportunities because of being a look-alike of Dev Sahab. But I never gave up on trying. I always believed that where there is a will, there is a way. So, I never stopped, and slowly things turned out in my favour."

Kishore recalls his first meeting with the 'Guide' actor and shares: "I was very young when I first met Dev Anand Sir and told him about my interest in acting, and he advised me to first complete my studies before I enter this world. My love for him and my passion for acting kept me going."

"Today I perform a three-hour stand-up comedy show called 'Kishore ki Awaaz Dev ka Andaaz,' in which, along with doing comedy, I also sing. I have been in show business for over three decades now, and, thanks to Dev Ji, I managed to make a name for myself."

The 'Hum Hain Khalnayak' fame further shares how he got an opportunity to be part of the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and adds: "My journey with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai started because of Aasif Sheikh, whom I have known for many years and a dear friend. "

"He introduced me to Shashank Bali, the show's director, for various roles in the show. Shashank Ji immediately cast me to play Anita Bhabi's (Saumya Tandon) uncle for one day, and then I got a call to play the commissioner, Resham Pal Singh, in the show.

"Post that, I also got cast in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' in 2019. And now I am doing two shows playing a similar character, and I am grateful."

He reveals: "I never intended to pursue a career in acting. I believe I was born to run my small family business. But when I was young, I remember one boy telling me that I looked like Dev Anand."

"I had no idea who he was because, at the time, we only knew Rajesh Khanna Ji as a superstar. Then, out of curiosity, I watched one of his films, 'Yeh Gulistan Hamara', for the first time I saw Dev Anand."

"I remember I saw that film during my school vacation, and then I went on to see 'Jewel Thief', and I gradually realised that yes, I do resemble him."

"Then I began imitating him standing in front of the mirror, and now it's been 50 years that my name has been linked to his name, and people know me as Dev Anand's doppelganger," he concludes.

