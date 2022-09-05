'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan introduces his character in a special video

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a new title announcement video of his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and his fans just can’t keep calm.In the video, Salman is seen flaunting his long hair look in style. His cool shades complement his overall dapper look. He captioned it, ‘#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan’.In the almost a-minute long clip, Salman Khan is seen making a grand entry as he rides a bike through the Ladakh Valley.

He then gives a closer look at his new avatar as he walks with the mountain breeze flowing through his long hair. Complementing his rugged look are striking sunglasses that merge with his hair and outfit.Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian film industry on August 26, and he had thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles. It also features actors like Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year.