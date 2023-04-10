Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch: "One world..." Jagapathi Babu talks about North vs South cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will see south superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, Jagapathi Babu reacted to the ongoing North vs South cinema debate.

"I don't think there is any difference (between North cinema and South cinema). I think it's one world...one global thing called cinema," Jagapathi Babu said.

He opened up about his experience working with Salman in the action-packed film.

"Salman bhai is the hottest, warmest and coolest person. I have had an amazing experience working in the film," Jagapathi Babu added.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer promises high-octane action sequences.

The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.

Did u see the trailer with your bhai n jaan ? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer

Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

