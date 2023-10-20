Kit Harington collaborates with Sherlock co-creator on new project, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], October 20 : 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington has joined hands with 'Game of Thrones' alum Mark Gatiss for a new project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gatiss, who co-created the BBC's wildly popular Sherlock based on Doyle's novels, is adapting Doyle's short story 'Lot No. 249'.

Harington will feature along with Freddie Fox in a story that "revolves around a group of Oxford students, one of whom undertakes research into the secrets of Ancient Egypt, which become the talk of the college. Can these experiments truly breathe life to the horrifying bag of bones which is the mysterious Lot. No 249?"

On his new project, Gatiss said, "It's a serious delight for me to delve once again into the brilliant work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this time for the Christmas ghost story. Lot No.249 is personal favourite and is the grand-daddy (or should that be Mummy?) of a particular kind of end of Empire chiller: a ripping yarn packed with ghastly scares and who-knows-what lurking in the Victorian closet ..."

The project is set to be aired this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Harington recently appeared in the Apple TV+ anthology series 'Extrapolations'. He is also a part of the film 'Blood for Dust' directed by Rod Blackhurst. It centres on former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making a lot of money who reconnect one day.

Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira are producing the project. Executive producers are Ford Corbett and Ebeltoft.

