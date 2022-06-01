KK Death: Family pay their last respects to late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He was performing at an event in Kolkata. He was brought to the CMRI hospital and declared dead.He performed in the iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

West Bengal | Family of singer #KK pay their last respects to him at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/R9gDeTqVDr — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Staff at Nazrul Manch where KK performed says, 'People were more than the capacity, crowd was jumping from the boundary & some broke the gates' KK had performed in to back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days. His family wife and his son and daughter have reached Kokata and now a image of them paying their last respects to the acclaimed singer has gone viral. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, Munmun Dutta, Harshdeep Kaur, Shekhar Ravjiani expressed their grief on Twitter, calling it a black year in Indian music.

