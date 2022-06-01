KK Death: Mamata Bannerjee pays final respects, as late singer gets accorded with gun salute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to veteran singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had condoled the demise of the veteran singer on her official Twitter account. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53.

He fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids paid a floral tribute to the singer as his body was brought to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. A case of unnatural death has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. It has been reported that there are injuries on KK’s face and head. The police officials checked the CCTV footage of the hotel where KK was staying to know what exactly happened in the hotel. KK was reportedly feeling heavy after reaching his hotel and soon collapsed. “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI.

