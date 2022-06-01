KK Death: Police check hotel's CCTV cameras, after veteran singer's mysterious death

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. The Kolkata police have registered a case of unnatural death and cops are now talking to hotel authorities and also scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened after the singer came to the hotel from the performance venue.Police said all the CCTV cameras are being checked in detail to see everything that happened before KK was rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was declared dead by doctors.

According to a report by ABP Bangla, Kolkata Police are also questioning hotel staff, band members of KK and the organisers of the event.Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma on Wednesday visited The Oberoi Grand where the singer was staying.Meanwhile, the body of the singer was taken to SSKM hospital from CMRI hospital and after the post-mortem, the body will be taken to Kolkata airport and will be flown to Mumbai where the last rites will be performed. Tributes have been pouring in for the late singer from across the globe. Speaking in an interview with news agency ANI on Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar remembered KK and said, “He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age.”

