KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's reception to be held after IPL 2023

It's a joyous occasion for the Shettys as actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now a married couple.Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty greeted the media persons. They expressed happiness and announced the news by distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside their Khandala farmhouse where the wedding festivities took place.

The father-son duo walked out of the wedding venue and confirmed the couple are husband-wife now. "Beautiful, very small, very close family lekin achha raha. Phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi official ho chuki hai toh abhi officially father-in-law ban chuka hoo (the pherar's are all done and now I am officially a father-iin-law)," said Sunil. He confirmed the reception will take place after the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul and Athiya have been dating each other for more than two years and finally the tied the knot today. The couple were public about their relationship as they posted multiple posts on Instagram with each other. Athiya was also spotted travelling with the Indian team during the team's long tour of England in 2021 where she was pictured with wifes of other Indian cricketers.