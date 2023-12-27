KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, celebs who tied the knot in 2023

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

2023 was the year of big fat Bollywood weddings as several high profile names tied the knot. The year began with Suniel Shetty's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty marrying her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, on January 23. Their union was an intimate affair with close friends, family and only selected celebrities in attendance. It took place at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse, following traditional south Indian rituals and fest.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had one of the most high-profile weddings of the year with several political leaders in attendance. The two exchanged rings at their engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, on May 13 and got married on September 24. Before D-day, they hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities, including a Chooda ceremony, Haldi, mehendi and a cricket match between the Chopras and Chadhas as well. Their highly-guarded wedding at Udaipur's The Leela Palace was attended by some high profile names.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 6 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel. with their family and friends in attendance. . Kiara was in a light pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra and heavy emerald jewellery while Sidharth wore a sherwani adorned with gold zardozi embroidery.

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker took her relationship to another notch by marrying politician Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023. They opted for court marriage. The couple welcomed a baby girl in September.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Mary Kom fame Lin Laishram tied the knot in a simple, traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur's Imphal. Their wedding took place on November 29. While Randeep dressed in white, looked like a quintessential Manipuri groom, his bride Lin looked stunning as a traditional Manipuri bride with several gold ornaments.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding was a close family affair with near and dear ones in attendance. Arbaaz announced his wedding on Instagram with a picture of them from the ceremony and wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.