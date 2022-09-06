KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in Khandala?

There has been a lot of buzz around cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding. Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that the couple is going to tie the knot soon and it will apparently be a starry affair. The report also adds that Athiya and Rahul have chosen Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala as their wedding venue, instead of some 5-star Mumbai hotel. The date will be fixed keeping in mind the cricketer’s work schedule and a famous wedding organiser has apparently visited Khandala to do recee for the same.

Earlier,Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty reacted to the wedding rumours of his daughter.In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel stated that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break," Suniel Shetty said.