Know why 'Boycott Tarak Mehta'; trends on Twitter

"Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," Sab TV's beloved sitcom, holds the record as the longest-running series on Indian television, boasting a massive fan base. However, the show has recently found itself with some controversies, sparking the trending hashtag 'Boycott Tarak Mehta' on social media. Allegations of false promises made by the show's creators have triggered disappointment among viewers.

Daya Bhabi (Disha Vakani) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) have captured the audience's hearts. Disha Vakani took maternity leave in 2017 and hasn't returned since. Fans have consistently demanded for Dayaben's return, despite assurances from the makers over the years. The frustration escalated with a recent misleading promotional campaign falsely claiming Daya Bhen's comeback, leading to the trending hashtag #boycotttarakmehtakaooltahchashmah.

Expressing their disappointment on social media, fans have tagged the show's creator @AsitKumarrModi, accusing the makers of breaking viewers' hearts. One Twitter user expressed, "Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc." Another lamented the prolonged wait for the original duo's return, stating, "It's been years now, fans are still waiting... but the show is only giving a lollipop to us!! #BoycottTMKOC 😔." Another sentiment shared was frustration with creators prioritizing money over viewer emotions, with a call to restart the show with a fresh cast.

Disha Vakani, known as Daya Behen, last appeared before her maternity leave, and her extended absence has led to the departure of several actors, including host Shailesh Lodha. Fans are expressing deep disappointment and hurt over these developments."