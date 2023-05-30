Kodak moment: MS Dhoni's fam-jam picture with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva post IPL win is all things love

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 : After emerging victorious in IPL 2023, the Chennai Super Kings' "Captain Cool" Mahendra Singh Dhoni posed for a fam-jam picture with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi posted an adorable image which shows the trio flashing their million-dollar smile.

She simply captioned the post with a yellow heart emoji.

Dhoni's picture with his family garnered loads of love.

"The Bestest," singer Sophie Choudry commented.

"Adorable frame," a netizen commented.

On Tuesday, CSK defeated GT by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final to snatch the title for the fifth time. CSK are now tied with Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the tournament with both teams having won it five times each.

In the rain-affected match on Sunday, GT scored a challenging 214 runs. CSK had hardly begun their chase when the rain came. While the first day of finals on Sunday was washed off due to rains, the second day too was impacted and CSK chased a revised target in a largely post-midnight innings. CSK were given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikawad set a good pace to the innings. Mohit Sharma almost spoiled the party for CSK as he made a fantastic comeback.

However, Jadeja's composure under pressure helped as he scored a six and a four in the last two balls and took his team to victory.

