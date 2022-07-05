Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt spills the beans on her 'suhagraat, says she was too tired

The much awaited first promo of Koffee With Karan 7 is out and it features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the lead stars of the host Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The trio is seen having a great laugh as they discuss Alia's 'suhagraat. Karan is seen asking Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April and also announced her pregnancy later last month, about one myth about the Indian weddings that got busted after her marriage.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi replies to him, "There is no such thing as suhagraat, you are tired" and her Gully Boy co-star is seen laughing out loud at this moment.The first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan will premiere at 7 pm on the seventh date of the seventh month on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles and is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

