Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reacts after Sara Ali Khan says she wants to date him

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be the guests on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. In a promo from the episode released on Monday, when Sara was asked, whom she wants to date in the industry, she names Vijay Deverakonda. Now on Tuesday, Vijay replied to Sara's comment and called it the ‘cutest.

In the promo from the show, Karan asks, "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today," he asks. At first, Sara denies to reveal and later blurts out: "Vijay Deverakonda" The Telugu star, is known for appearing in films like Arjun Reddy and will make his Bollywood debut with Liger soon.Vijay, on Tuesday, replied to Sara's comment on his Instagram Stories. Sharing the promo, he wrote, “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji).”The second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14, at 7 pm. Vijay and Ananya will also be gracing the Koffee couch in one of the upcoming episodes and promote Liger, which is backed by Karan himself under his banner Dharma Productions.