Bollywood's favorite buddy and the current talk of the town, Orry, has been making headlines for a while. Following his stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Orry is set to spice things up as the season finale guest on Koffee with Karan Season 8. That's right, Orry will be gracing Bollywood's most controversial couch. Orhan Awatramani, the BFF of Bollywood, left Karan Johar utterly surprised with his entertaining banter.

After showcasing his wealth on social media to silence critics, Orry revealed some shocking details that left Karan Johar speechless. Attempting to delve into Orry's mind proved challenging, as the socialite went on a 10-minute rant about being a player, boasting about his followers, and even mentioning secret look-alikes.





During his appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, Orry dropped a bombshell, stating, "In my office, there's a room for important stuff. All my minions have to dress and think like me. They're all Orrys - number 1, number 2, number 4." Karan Johar's expression showed complete shock, but Orry continued, revealing, "I have three silent look-alikes. They need to be sent out to hold down the fort until I get there. They act and dress like me but they don't talk." Karan Johar, seemingly amused, began taking notes for his marketing team. Orry added a quirky touch, saying, "I am seeing five people. Seeing one person is fun. They don't know. I don't want to get married one day because then you can't cheat."

While Orry's eccentric conversation aligned with his online persona, it deviated from the theme of Koffee with Karan Season 8, which had focused on candid and family-oriented discussions. Orry's cringe-worthy dialogue appeared to be a strategic move to generate social media buzz for the show's final episode, potentially overshadowing its best moments. The finale episode later recapped the top highlights of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring the best rapid fires and memorable male and female stars on the couch. Social media influencers, including Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh, served as the 'illustrious' jury for the season.