Kolkata's Kumartuli: Ma Durga idols ready to go abroad

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 8 : With a few months left for Durga puja, the artisans at Kolkata's potters' hub Kumartuli, known globally, are busy diligently giving the final touches to the idols of the goddess ready to be sent abroad.

Speaking to ANI, artisan Mintu Pal, who has been associated with the idol-making business for more than 35 years said, "We have received more orders of Durga idols this year as compared to last year. This year, we have got orders of 21 idols against last year's 14, and most of the orders are from the USA, like from New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. Durga Puja is happening more in all these places this year."

He said that many idols will also be exported to Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Singapore and New Zealand.

"Last year idols were sent to Sharjah too, this year will be sent to Dubai. After getting UNESCO approval, Durga Puja is happening in all the countries of the world."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: With just a few months left for Durga Puja, idols of Goddess Kali are ready to be sent abroad from Kolkata’s Kumartuli. (07.08) pic.twitter.com/6JwgNfRo5a—(@ANI) August 7, 2024

According to Mintu Pal, the cost of making a Maa Durga idol was equal to the cost of sending it.

He added, "If we talk about the cost, then the cost of a clay statue of this size is 40 to 50 thousand rupees and the cost of a statue made of fibreglass is higher, the fibreglass statue costs between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh and taking it abroad costs 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees separately. If we look at the total, then the budget for sending a statue is 3 to 4 lakh rupees for each statue. We have also sent a statue bigger than this to Spain. It was the biggest statue that has been sent. The height of the statue was 7 feet including the background and it was 10 feet in total. A big statue has also been sent to Texas."

"All these are artistic works and if we talk about the materials, if we spend Rs 100 on an idol, then we have to spend Rs 200 due to compulsion. First it has to be made in clay and then it has to be made in fibreglass, which is why it costs high. Mostly the idols go abroad by ship. The orders for all these are received between December and February. We deliver all the idols from May to July because the agents take at least 3 months or about 50 days to deliver the shipment," Pal continued.

Talking about the time it takes to make idols, he stated, "The time taken to make the idol depends. In an emergency, it takes 15 to 20 days to make a fibreglass idol. If it is made properly, it takes a month to make a fibre idol. I make 50 to 55 idols every year. I don't get time to make more, and space is also required."

Celebrated in Shukla Paksha of the month Ashwin in the Hindu calendar, Durga Puja is the major annual festival in West Bengal. It is also celebrated in other parts of India, especially amongst the Bengali diaspora.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. The city of Kolkata turns into a dazzling diva with the decoration of colourful lights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor