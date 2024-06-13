'Kota Factory 3' : Ahsaas Channa shares her experience working with Jitendra Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : 'Kota Factory' gang is coming again to enthral the audience with the third season.

Ahsaas Channa, who plays a pivotal role in the series, expressed excitement about the upcoming season. She also opened up about her character arc and her working experience with "Jeetu Bhaiya".

"It has always been amazing, he (Jitendra Kumar) is a delight to work with. So sharp with his craft, that you can keep looking at him act. There is so much for me to learn from him," she shared.

Ahsaas also shared how 'Kota Factory Season 3' changed her perspective about students pursuing IIT.

"It is not easy, my respect for them has no end now. The competition they face, I think its the toughest to prepare for and crack. So I salute to all those preparing for IIT," she added.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.

Sharing his thoughts about the new season, Jitendra Kumar said, "This is the moment we've been building up to, and the trailer captures it perfectly. As the JEE preparations intensify, Jeetu himself must also brace for what's ahead. TVF and Netflix have given the Jeetu character depth and prominence, making him resonate with so many people. He has evolved from just an on-screen character to an emotion. Season 3 takes this even further, sharing a special message with our young Kota Factory fans during this exam season Tayyari Hi Jeet Hai. "

The series will premiere on June 20 on Netflix. The previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor