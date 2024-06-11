'Kota Factory 3': Jeetu Bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar on new mission in intriguing trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Finally, the wait is over, as the makers of the much-anticipated third season of 'Kota Factory' starring Jitendra Kumar aka 'Jeetu Bhaiya' unveiled the official trailer of the series.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, "(I)IT'S HAPPENING!!Kota Factory: Season 3 releases on 20 June, only on Netflix!"

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.

The new season features Vaibhav (Mayur More), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Uday (Alam Khan), Vartika (Revathi Pillai), Shivangi (Ahsaas Channa), and the popular Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar).

The trailer video opens with Jeetu Bhaiya apparently sitting for a podcast while he gives his mantra, "Jeet ki taiyari nahi, taiyari jeet hai."

Jitendra Kumar a.k.a Jeetu Bhaiya also answers the big question of why his students call him 'Jeetu Bhaiya' and not 'Jeetu sir'.

As millions of students across the country undergo their exams, Vaibhav (Mayur More) grapples with the overwhelming burden of expectations and relentless pursuit of top ranks. Meanwhile, Meena (Ranjan Raj) questions the essence of preparedness for a formidable challenge like the JEE.

Throughout the series, Jeetu Bhaiya reminds students that their journeys matter and their years of preparation deserve to be celebrated, regardless of rank and score. In a place like Kota, Jeetu hopes to prove "Tayyari Hi Jeet Hai" (Preparation is victory). Yet, while the philosophy upon which he built Aimers remains, the unforgiving realities around him may force him to reconsider.

In the midst of the monochromatic landscape of Kota, where academic pressure looms large, the trailer showcases the new Aimers teacher, Pooja Ma'am (Tillotama Shome) rallying her students for one final, determined effort in the advanced exam. She says, "Ab aakhri baar, zor laga do, aur advance mein tod phod macha do!" (This is the final push, give it your all in the advanced exam!)

Sharing his thoughts about the new season, Jitendra Kumar said, "This is the moment we've been building up to, and the trailer captures it perfectly. As the JEE preparations intensify, Jeetu himself must also brace for what's ahead. TVF and Netflix have given the Jeetu character depth and prominence, making him resonate with so many people. He has evolved from just an on-screen character to an emotion. Season 3 takes this even further, sharing a special message with our young Kota Factory fans during this exam season Tayyari Hi Jeet Hai. "

The season's logline reads, having braved the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam.

With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season, as per a press note from the PR team.

The series will premiere on June 20 on Netflix.

The previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

