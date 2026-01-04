Krishna Shroff Rings In New Year With Tiger Shroff, Mom Ayesha Shroff, Boyfriend Azim Badakhshi

There's nothing better than ringing in the New Year with a quiet gathering of your best people for company. And Krishna Shroff will agree with us. The fitness icon and entrepreneur bid a fond farewell to 2025 and rang in 2026 with an intimate get-together which included some of her closest friends and family. Joining in the celebrations were her brother Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, her longtime partner Azim Badakhshi, along with a couple of her closest friends. With lots of love, laughter and great company, Krishna couldn't have asked for more.

2025 has been an eventful year for Krishna Shroff, with her rather impressive stint on the Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a successful 17th edition of Matrix Fight Night and a host of other professional collaborations. making 2025 an all rounder successful one for Krishna. As 2026 begins, Krishna steps into the year on an eager note, with speculation rife that she is in talks for yet another challenging reality show, one that promises to keep viewers hooked while pushing contestants to their mental and physical limits. With her fitness business also continuing to expand, and yet another edition of MFN in the works, Krishna already appears ready to roar through 2026.