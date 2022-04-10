Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancee

On the occasion of Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart's birthday, her fiancee, Dylan Meyer, shared a heart-warming tribute for the 'Spencer' star.

Dylan took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year. Time looks good on you, dude."

She then adorably concluded her post with a sweet declaration of love, writing, "Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.'"

Dylan also posted a picture of what appeared to be her and Kristen leaning in for a kiss in front of a large birthday cake covered in candles.

Kristen's birthday bash comes less than two weeks after the couple, who got engaged in November 2021, was seen attending multiple 2022 Oscars events together.

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Stewart has earlier revealed to Howard that they had met six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party, as per E! News.

( With inputs from ANI )

