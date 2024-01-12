Kristen Stewart Thinks 'Twilight' Is A Gay Movie, Know why

The Twilight movies stand out as one of the most popular film series of the 2000s, securing their place as a major franchise of that era. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson rose to fame through their roles in the Twilight film, becoming a widely recognized Hollywood couple. Their on-screen chemistry translated into real-life celebrity status, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their personal lives. Kristen Stewart, an Oscar nominee, has shared some post-reflection thoughts about the movie in an interview, offering insights into her experience with the iconic franchise.

In an interview with Variety show "Saturday Night Live" Kristen said that "Twilight," adapted from Stephenie Meyer's book series, carries LGBTQ+ undertones. Though she acknowledged that it might not have been the initial intention, but movie can be the strong LGBTQ+ elements" She added that it can be described as a gay movie.

She expressed, "I mean, Taylor (Lautner), Rob, and I, it's so concealed and unacceptable." She emphasized that the narrative revolves around oppression and the desire for something destructive, describing it as a Gothic, gay inclination that she finds appealing.

The "Twilight Saga," set in the Pacific Northwest, narrates the story of Bella Swan, a reserved and angst-ridden high school student, who develops romantic feelings for her charismatic classmate Edward Cullen. As the plot unfolds, Cullen and his family disclose their true identities as vampires who have lived for a century.