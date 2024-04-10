Kristen Stewart's fiancee Dylan Meyer pens heartfelt birthday tribute: "Lucky to Have You"

Washington [US], April 10 : As Kristen Stewart celebrated her 34th birthday on April 9, her fiancee, Dylan Meyer, took to Instagram to express her love for the Hollywood star in a heartfelt birthday message.

Sharing a Polaroid-style photo of Stewart cuddled up with a white cat, Meyer poured out her affection with a caption that warmed the hearts of fans worldwide.

"Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth," Meyer wrote alongside the endearing snapshot. She continued, likening Stewart to delightful surprises, iconic drum solos, and friendly felines, expressing her gratitude for having Stewart in her life.

"I don't know how I got so lucky but I really, really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe," Meyer added, encapsulating the depth of their bond.

Stewart and Meyer's love story began in 2019, with sparks flying when they were spotted sharing a kiss in August of that year. Going public with their relationship on Instagram shortly after, the couple's journey has been one of romance and mutual admiration.

Reflecting on their engagement in November 2021, Stewart confirmed their commitment, emphasising the depth of their love.

Despite Stewart's absence from social media, Meyer ensures their love story is shared with the world, regularly posting photos and heartfelt messages on special occasions.

From celebrating Valentine's Day with kisses by the ocean to marking birthdays with tender tributes, Meyer's gestures encapsulate the depth of their affection.

Their relationship underscores the importance of timing and recognition of true connection, as revealed by Stewart in a recent talk show appearance.

"I was just sort of in the right place to recognise and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self," Stewart confessed, echoing the sentiment of a love that transcends fame and fortune.

