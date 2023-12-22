Kristin Cavallari opens up about relationship with her father, says, "I cut my dad out of my life"

Washington [US], December 22 : 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' star Kristin Cavallari talked about cutting her ties with her father and what made her take the decision, according to People.

She revealed the reasons for this decision on her podcast, 'Let's Be Honest', shedding light on a difficult relationship that took an unexpected turn.

"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done," Cavallari began. "I actually didn't even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult."

Cavallari said she knew she didn't want to be around him when she was younger, and he constantly made her feel like she "wasn't good enough."

"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good."

According to People, the turning point came when her dad did something to her three kids daughter Saylor, 8, sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler. "How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, 'You know what? I'm f done.' And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face," she said.

"I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it's like when you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it."

In April, the mother of three appeared on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson programme and discussed whether she would let her children to star on a reality TV programme.

"Well, I would say no until they're 18," she said with a laugh. "Listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely I will support it. But until they're 18, I want them just to be kids."

"It's hard enough being in high school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes," she added.

Although her kids haven't approached Cavallari about reality TV, she said her two sons are currently "obsessed with YouTube stars" and have asked to start their own channel. "No, we're not doing that," she insisted. "I don't even put them on Instagram." "I just try to keep them kids as long as possible," she added, reported People.

