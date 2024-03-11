Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat to Tie the Knot in Manesar

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot. The couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

They have worked in films together and their on-screen chemistry has often been a talking point among their fans. It has been reported that the couple's relationship began on the sets of the film Veerey Ki Wedding in 2018, and since then, they have been inseparable. The couple got engaged this year and since then have always shared special posts which they dedicated to their love.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.