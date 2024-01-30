Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Spark Engagement Rumors with Recent Roka-Like Ceremony

After years of dating, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now engaged. Though the duo are yet to officially announce the same, Pulkit dropped a glimpse of the ceremony on his Instagram story. Today, the couple pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony. Kriti looked stunning in a royal blue Anarkali dress adorned with a golden border, complemented by a peach-netted dupatta. She wore her hair down and added a touch of glamour with golden mojdis. Pulkit looked stylish in a white kurta featuring black floral prints.

The couple appeared extremely happy in the pictures, with Pulkit embracing Kriti in each shot.The first picture showed them posing with friends and family, the next one gave a closer look at their rings, and the last one captured the couple joyfully posing with their loved ones, everyone wearing smiles. Although the couple didn't explicitly mention a Roka ceremony, the pictures strongly suggest their engagement. In his recent projects, Pulkit was part of the third installment of the Fukrey series. Fukrey 3 boasted an impressive cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. Currently, Kriti Kharbanda is preparing for a neo-noir comic tragedy titled Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta.