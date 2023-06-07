Kriti Sanon and Adipurush director Om Raut's kiss at Tirupati temple sparks controversy

The much awaited 'Adipurush' is set to hit the screens soon and the countdown for its release has already begun! A grand event was held yesterday to unveil the film's final trailer and it was attended by the film's cast and crew. Kriti Sanon along with Prabhas and director Om Raut launched the new trailer. However, amidst all the hype around the film a new controversy seems to have erupted. On Wednesday morning, actress Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Om Raut visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The duo participated in the special darshan and sought blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy, the temple’s deity.However, after coming out of the temple, before parting ways, Om Raut planted a friendly kiss on Kriti’s cheek to bid goodbye to her. But, some of the netizens are finding fault with it, saying it is incorrect to kiss the actress in the temple’s premises.

A BJP leader questioned the same and later deleted the tweet.He wrote, 'Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable. Earlier, Om Raut said he felt blessed to get darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati Temple. The filmmaker said he felt extremely amazing and nice to be there. He was quoted as saying, "Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It's a mesmerising feeling and I cannot put it into words." Music composers Ajay-Atul were also there for the event. Kriti Sanon also promoted the film along with composers Sachet and Parampara at Chitrakoot.'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.