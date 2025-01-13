Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ to Re-Release in Theatres

In a series of re-releasing films, one more iconic film is all set to be on the big screen again. This is none other than the 2017 film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is set in Uttar Pradesh and follows Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited girl who struggles against societal expectations regarding marriage.

After a failed arranged marriage attempt, she runs away from home and discovers a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi, which reflects her own life. Intrigued by the protagonist's character, she sets out to find the book's author, Pritam Vidrohi.

This film was released on August 18, 2017, and received positive reviews for its engaging narrative and performances, particularly praising Rajkummar Rao's role. It was commercially successful, grossing over ₹60 crore against a budget of ₹20 crore. The film blends humor with a heartfelt story about love and acceptance in a small-town setting, making it a notable entry in contemporary Indian cinema. This film is all set to re-release in theaters.