Kriti Sanon channels her inner ‘Heer’ with festive look

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actress Kriti Sanon channeled her inner 'Heer' and expressed her love for sarees on the festive occasion of Navratri.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an opulent bright red hued Tarun Tahiliani saree. She completed her look with a delicate neck piece, subdued make-up and a small red-shaded bindi.

“This Heer loves her sarees!” she wrote as the caption.

The 34-year-old star, who has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019, has a degree in engineering. She started her journey in acting with the 2014 film “1: Nenokkadine” and made her debut in Hindi with “Heropanti”.

She was then seen in films such as “Dilwale” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. After which she was seen in late star Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer “Raabta”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Panipat” and “Mimi” for which she even won a National Film Award.

The actress’s latest releases include “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, where she played a life-like robot and the heist comedy “Crew” starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Crew” was based on three air hostesses who became involved in a gold smuggling operation.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in the thriller “Do Patti”, which is set in the fictional town of Devipur in Uttarakhand and is based on a complex tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Last month, the actress posted pictures of herself from London Fashion Week.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures dressed in a trench coat draped around her sleeves with faux fur sleeves. She then flaunted a monochromatic black look as she paired the fit to flare black dress with knee high boots and silver accessories.

Lastly, the actress wore a turtleneck blue checkered dress and paired the dress with an olive bag and knee high boots once again with a pair of sunglasses.

