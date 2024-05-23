Kriti Sanon completes "magical" 10 years in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : For actor Kriti Sanon, May 23 holds extra significance as on this day, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti',' 10 years ago.

From an engineering student to a National Award-winning actor, Kriti Sanon has come a long way since the Delhi girl made her debut in the showbiz industry.

Revisiting her inspiring journey, Kriti shared a video along with a note.

The note read, "Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry!

The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like i was meant to be here.."

Talking about her learnings and experiences, Kriti said, "I've learnt so so much, grown & evolved both as a person and an actor, found some lovely friends and beautiful equations and made memories that will forever make me smile."

She also expressed her gratitude for all the love and support, she received throughout her journey.

"Eternally grateful to each and every person who has been a part of my journey, supported me, believed in me, taught me, or even walked along some distance.. And A big heartfelt Thank You to my fans and audiences for the constant love and support that has been my fuel! Dream big Believe you can Give it your all. Repeat. Because if I can, So can you! P.S. The best is yet to come!" Kriti concluded her note.

She subsequently portrayed a wide range of characters through her performances in the Bollywood industry.

After making her debut with the action film 'Heropanti' in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff, Kriti worked in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan.

Her filmy journey includes 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', and 'Bhediya', among others.

One of her films earned Kriti Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards Ceremony for her role in 'Mimi'. In the film, she plays the role of a surrogate mother.

Kriti currently is basking in the success of her film 'Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew.

She will be next seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol.

