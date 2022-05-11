Kriti Sanon in Ladakh for 'Ganapath' shoot

Actor Kriti Sanon has arrived in Ladakh for the shoot of her film 'Ganapath'.

On Wednesday, Kriti took to Instagram Story and shared a few glimpses from her shoot amid the scenic valley in Ladakh.

In one of the images, she shows a close up of an antique bike that she will be riding in the film.

"My ride for the day," Kriti captioned the post.

A day ago, she shared a video of herself working out with her team in the hills.

In the clip, Kriti with her team is seen using rocks from the mountains as weights to ace squats.

"Who needs a gym to workout," she captioned the post.

Being helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' features Kriti opposite Tiger Shroff. It is scheduled to release on December 23 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

