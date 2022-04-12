Kriti Sanon joins Kartik Aaryan in Mauritius for 'Shehzaada' shoot

Actor Kriti Sanon has landed in Mauritius to join her co-star Kartik Aaryan for shooting another schedule of their upcoming film 'Shehzaada'.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Kriti was spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi on Monday night.

As per sources, Kriti and Kartik will be stationed there for almost two weeks for the schedule.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.

'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

