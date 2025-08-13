Kriti Sanon Ranked Among Top 10 Most Beautiful Actresses Globally by IMDb — Only Indian to Make the List

Kriti Sanon continues to make India proud with yet another remarkable global achievement. The actress, who has won hearts with her elegance, charm, and talent, has now secured a coveted spot in IMDb’s list of Top 10 Most Beautiful Actresses in the World, 2025–2026. What makes this feat even more special is that she is the only Indian actress to make it to the prestigious list.

The IMDb ranking features global icons from various film industries, and Kriti stands tall at No. 5, surpassing names like Hania Aamir, Ana de Armas, Emma Watson, and more. This recognition is a testament to her ever-growing influence, not just in India but across international audiences. Her graceful personality, coupled with her impressive filmography, continues to solidify her status as one of the most admired stars worldwide.

From delivering a National Award-winning performance to making audiences swoon with her style and screen presence, Kriti has consistently set new benchmarks. Her journey is adorned with numerous honours, including being featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2019. With each milestone, she reinforces her position as a dynamic performer and a true global beauty.On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in the much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein. According to reports, she is also set to star in Don 3 and Cocktail 2, further expanding her versatile repertoire.