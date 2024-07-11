Kriti Sanon recalls working in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Actor Kriti Sanon's film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Shahid Kapoor garnered good response from the audience when it was released in theatres earlier this year.

Now the film is all set to make its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday and Kriti is quite excited about it. She also took a stroll down memory lane and shared her experience essaying the role of robot SIFRA.

"This was the first time being part of such a unique romantic comedy where I play the role of a robot. Portraying Sifra was a joy and a huge learning experience. The film shot across beautiful locations, boasts amazing music. I am really looking forward to families enjoying this unique story during its premiere," Kriti said.

Expressing his excitement about the premiere said, "The love for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya keeps growing."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The film revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

