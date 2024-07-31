Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur share sibling goals during Greece vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who recently celebrated her birthday, shared a fun video of her outing with sister Nupur Sanon during their vacation in Greece.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Kritti shared a video where the Sanon sisters can be seen enjoying their time together during the golden hour.

In the video shared, Kriti and Nupur can be seen having a fantastic time in Greece, with the beautiful sunset providing the perfect backdrop. The sisters can be seen flaunting their temporary white tattoos on their eyes and neck areas, embracing a boho style.

Kriti looked stunning in a black polka dot bralette paired with a printed shrug, while Nupur complemented her in a matching black outfit. The two sisters look relaxed and happy, enjoying their vacation to the fullest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti shared about striking a chord with the audience with her role of robot Sifra.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So, I just feel that when you hear your character name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra," Kriti shared.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in 'Do Patti'.

