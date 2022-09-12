Kriti Sanon starts acting workshop for her next

Mumbai, Sep 12 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has started prepping for her next, an action drama directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Under the guidance of ace director Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next.

According to close sources, it's one of the fiercest female characters that's ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Kashyap.

The sources add that "it's an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti's character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute raw power".

Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama 'Veere Di Wedding' and had struck gold with it at the Box Office, is producing the said film.

It was rumoured that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood film, 'Kill Bill' but Kashyap has always denied it.

"It is an original" was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in November.

On the work front, Kriti also has 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Adipurush' and 'Shehzada'.

