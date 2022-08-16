'Krrish 4' to continue from where part 3 ended

Hrithik Roshan starrer, ‘Krrish 4’ will continue from where part 3 of the film ended. Although it will be taking the story of the third part ahead, it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists.Rakesh Roshan is developing the script and is currently working on the crucial parts of the film. Once he finalises the script, the work on castings will begin.

It will also feature some never seen before action sequences, the report in Pinkvilla stated.On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from this, Hrithik has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, ‘Vikram Vedha’. The Hindi remake will also star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

